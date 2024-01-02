City of Naga police locate Coach Jay’s vehicle

THE City of Naga police have already located the sport utility vehicle of vocal coach Joel Jude Suson Unchuan, also known as Coach Jay.

Unchuan, of Queens Road, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, was found dead along the side of the road around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, southern Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office (PRO 7), stated that he was informed by Naga City Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc during their conversation that an investigation into the incident is still underway.

According to Pelare, the car is essential evidence because the authorities will utilize it for their forensic investigation.

“Kini nga sakyanan maoy lig-on matod pa nga ebedensya aron sa pag ila sa mga suspetsado tungod kay dunay himuon nga forensic examination niini sa kapulisan. According to the chief of police (Homoc) kining sakyanan mao ni nagdala sa victim ngadto sa Naga," Pelare said.

(This vehicle is said to be a strong evidence to identify the suspects because the authorities will be doing a forensic examination on it. According to the chief of police, this vehicle was used to bring to victim to Naga).

In order to monitor the victim's movements before he passed away, the police are currently backtracking and reviewing the CCTV footage from Naga City and the surrounding areas.

Pelare was optimistic that their inquiry would produce positive results in the coming days, enabling them to identify the suspects and ascertain the crime's motivation.

Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the director of PRO 7, gave the public the assurance that measures are being taken to apprehend, detain, and prosecute those responsible for the crime. (With TPT)