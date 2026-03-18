City of Naga ready to host CVIRAA 2026

SOUTHERN Cebu will be full of action this month as the City of Naga hosts the 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet from March 22 to 27.

With the theme “United in Sports,” the week-long event will kick off with an opening ceremony on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the Teodoro "Doring" Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track.

Top government officials are expected to attend, including Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado, along with student-athletes from all over Central Visayas.

A total of 12 teams will compete in this year’s meet. These include the provinces of Cebu and Bohol, as well as the cities of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Tagbilaran City, Bogo City, Toledo City, Carcar City, Danao City, Talisay City, and the host City of Naga.

Although Naga is the main host, games will also be held in different venues across Cebu because there are 24 sports in total.

The Cebu City Sports Center will host athletics, swimming, and badminton. Baseball games will be played at the Carcar City Sports Complex, while elementary football matches will be held at the Minglanilla Sports Oval.

Naga will host the rest of the sports events such as basketball, volleyball, boxing, chess, gymnastics, taekwondo, and more.

The CVIRAA also promotes inclusivity by featuring para sports like bocce and goalball, giving athletes with disabilities a chance to compete. / VIA RICO B. RAMIREZ