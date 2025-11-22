City olympics kicks off

JEN HERSHE ALTERADO

Junior Journo

THE long-delayed Cebu City Olympics (CCO) finally opened on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The event, which was put on hold due to the calamities that hit Cebu City in September and October, began with the parade of athletes.

Ushered in by Boy and Girl Scouts from Abellana National School (ANS), participating student-athletes from various schools and clustered division units marched around the track oval before the start of the program.

Marijune I. Torreon, ANS faculty member, then led the singing of the national anthem. A doxology was also performed by Idol Kids Philippines semifinalist Keisha Jay E. Auron from Mabolo Elementary School. This was followed by the singing of the Cebu City Division Hymn.

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division Superintendent Dr. Nimfa D. Bongo delivered the opening remarks, empasizing camaraderie, friendship, and integrity as core values of the sports meet.

“It’s not just about the medals… we are here to showcase our skills, guided by DepEd’s motto ‘Quality education for students always.’ So players, play with honor; our referees, coaches, and officials, lead with fairness; and parents, thank you. Let us all uphold together the spirit of sport: fairness and joy,” Bongo said.

The raising of the CCO flags and the Unit clusters flags followed before the symbolic lighting of the Olympic Urn by David Bolongaita, a Batang Pinoy 2025 and CCO 2024 gold medalist in athletics.

Immediately after, athletes and officiating officials took their oath of sportsmanship, led by archery gold medalist Nina Mae Khylie de los Reyes of Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National Hing School and Omar Ylan, a Palarong Pambansa technical official for billiards.

Dr. Bongo then officially declared the 33rd edition of the Cebu City Olympics open.

An intermission number by the Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School Drum and Lyre Corps followed, preceding the Mr. & Ms. CCO

2025 competition.

The opening ceremony concluded with the announcement of the newly crowned Mr. and Ms. Cebu City Olympics 2025. The event was hosted by Jeffrey Estoy of Labangon Bliss and Glenn Marie Rivas of City Central School.