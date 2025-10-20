City preps to avoid BRT launch traffic

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is updating its traffic management plan for the inauguration of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. This is being done to prevent a repeat of the heavy congestion experienced during the project’s route inspection on Sept. 19, 2025. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is set to lead the inauguration of the CBRT Project’s Package 1.

AVOIDING THE ‘TEST RUN’ CHAOS. The Sept. 19 route inspection caused significant traffic issues. During that test run, traffic slowed because of unclear lane directions and a lack of information. Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the committee on transportation, explained the failure in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Oct. 20. “During the test run, motorists weren’t aware of the lane adjustments since there were no signage placed early,” he said.

NEW PLAN: MORE PERSONNEL, MORE SIGNS. To avoid the same problems, the City plans to deploy more personnel, install additional signage and road markings, and conduct a public information drive. This, Pepito said, is aimed at managing “the flow so that the situation during the September test run won’t happen again.”

The additional signage will be placed near the CBRT’s dedicated lane to inform motorists early about temporary road closures and available alternative routes. Osmeña Blvd., where the main ceremony will be held, will be temporarily closed for up to three hours during the President’s visit. While no major rerouting is planned, the CCTO will install advance signage days before the event to prevent confusion. “This time, we want them to know beforehand where to pass,” Pepito added.

THE LOGISTICS: WHO IS DOING WHAT. The CCTO, headed by Raquel Arce, will manage the rerouting and deployment of enforcers. Logistical support — including tents, chairs, sound systems and sanitation facilities — will be handled by the City Administrator’s Office and the Department of General Services.

Pepito’s office is still awaiting final coordination from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in Manila to confirm other technical and logistical needs. “We’re now focusing on preparations for security, road closures and the physical setup — bleachers, tents and other facilities. We’ve already advised the Cebu City Transportation Office to prepare information drives and alternative routes,” Pepito said.

SECURITY AND SITE LOCKDOWN. The City is coordinating closely with the Philippine National Police and the Presidential Security Group for the President’s arrival. The area will be placed on lockdown three hours before the event. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will ensure fire safety protocols are in place, and a medical response team will be on standby.

Venue setup will begin on Monday, Nov. 3, including the installation of tents, bleachers, a technical booth, a media station and portable toilets. The CBRT lane along Osmeña Blvd. will be temporarily closed starting Nov. 3 for this setup and for security sweeps.

WHAT’S NEXT. Despite the preparations, key issues remain. Mayor Nestor Archival said another route inspection will be held before the President’s visit to ensure that road issues, traffic signage and other gaps are addressed. The schedule for this final inspection has not been finalized, as the City is still working with the DOTr.

Archival also noted that several stations under Package 1 are still unfinished and must be secured from vandalism and improper use. The mayor pointed out that the project has not yet been turned over by the DOTr to the City. He appealed for monitoring of the site, revealing that the facility Is already being used as a restroom even though rectification works are still needed.

MAIN EVENT: THE PRESIDENT’S RIDE. President Marcos will lead the inauguration of Package 1, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Osmeña Blvd. Station. The event will feature a bus ride with the President, DOTr officials, Archival, representatives from Cibus (the bus operator), the BFP and other key stakeholders. Setup and security checks will begin at 8 a.m.

The CBRT project, led by the Department of Transportation, aims to provide fast, reliable, and environment-friendly public transportation. Package 1 covers a 2.38-kilometer route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on N. Bacalso Ave. to the Capitol via Osmeña Blvd. This section uses dedicated lanes for Cibus, which are modern, air-conditioned buses.

LOOKING AHEAD. Following the inauguration, Package 1 will undergo a transition period for system calibration and driver training before full public operations begin. The DOTr is expected to roll out the next phases in 2026. For now, city officials are focused on ensuring the event runs smoothly — both as a symbolic milestone for Cebu and a test of how well the new system can coexist with the city’s existing traffic network. / CAV