City probes online threat vs 3 schools

DANAO City police are investigating an online threat targeting three schools and have deployed personnel to the campuses as authorities stepped up security measures on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026.

In a public safety advisory posted on its official Facebook page Sunday, the Danao City Public Information Office (PIO) said a screenshot containing threats against Northern Cebu Colleges (NCC), St. Thomas Academy (STC) and Danao Technical School (DT) had been circulating online.

The matter was turned over to the Danao City Police Station, which is leading the verification, security measures and investigation. Police personnel were deployed to the affected campuses, while security protocols were also being implemented in other schools across the city.

“We appeal to parents, students, school personnel and the entire community to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative,” the advisory said.

The City PIO declined to disclose specific details while the investigation was ongoing. It urged students and school personnel to coordinate with their respective school heads for official updates and advised the public not to repost or forward the screenshot to prevent fear and confusion.

The incident comes as the Cebu Provincial Government implements the Cebu Safe Schools Program under Executive Order (EO) 35, issued on June 26. The program seeks to strengthen campus security and prevent violence in educational institutions across the province.

Under EO 35, schools are to adopt standardized security protocols, including managed visitor access and the provision of necessary safety equipment.

Similar online threats have also been reported in other parts of Cebu following the June 22 school shooting in Tacloban City.

On July 5 and 6, online shooting threats were reported against Talisay City National High School and Talisay City Elementary School.

On Aug. 3, online shooting threats were also reported against eight public schools in Consolacion, including Consolacion National High School, San Narciso School and schools in Tayud, Tolotolo and Tugbongan.

Police in Danao continue to verify the latest threat, while authorities urged the public to rely on official announcements from the schools and the City Government. / CDF