City probes P64.3 LLCC fund use

LAPU-LAPU City College (LLCC) is under scrutiny after part-time teachers experienced delays in receiving their honoraria for the first half of November, reportedly due to alleged insufficient funds. The delay comes despite the college having access to a P64.3 million annual budget for 2025.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the Committee on Education, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, that she learned of the matter over the weekend.

The committee instructed the college administrator to provide a detailed account of the college’s fund usage and outline measures to ensure timely payments in the future, in line with the local government’s mandated oversight functions.

“Our educators deserve nothing less than prompt and fair compensation. Rest assured, we are taking this matter seriously and will act decisively to protect the welfare of our teaching community,” said Cuizon.

The part-time lecturers faced delays in their compensation despite the annual budget allocation from the City Government, which Cuizon confirmed is meant to guarantee smooth operations and the prompt payment of educators.

“Accountability will be strictly pursued... Given that the funds are readily available, this problem came as a surprise and a serious concern,” said Cuizon, stressing the need for greater diligence, transparency, and accountability within LLCC’s internal administration.

Cuizon clarified that while the City Government allocates the budget, the institution is managed by its own school administrator. The administrator oversees daily operations and the proper use of funds for personnel and other mandatory expenses.

SunStar Cebu reached out to LLCC for comment on Monday but had not received a response as of press time. The college has also yet to issue an official statement.

The councilor said should any violations be found, consequences will strictly follow civil service rules under the Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions. / DPC