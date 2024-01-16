City Savings Bank, Rafi-Ejacc tie up to raise breast cancer awareness

The program ran alongside two impactful medical missions in collaboration with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center (Rafi-Ejacc) that were also implemented in 2023.

In a strategic partnership with Rafi-Ejacc, a leading non-profit organization committed to providing healthcare services to underserved communities, CitySavings, through its Project Pink program, mobilized two medical missions that included free breast checkups and pap smear screenings. These initiatives aimed to raise awareness, provide essential healthcare services and contribute to the well-being of communities in need.

Empowering communities

City Savings Bank said its corporate social responsibility program has empowered communities by providing a better understanding of breast cancer such as prevention measures, early detection and cancer management. Project Pink also highlighted risk factors encouraging the participants to make informed lifestyle choices for their health and well-being.

“Cancer is not a death sentence; it is only a word. A word that everyone needs to be aware of. The advocacy of CitySavings and Rafi-Ejacc is relevant to my community and I look forward to seeing them continue this program to encourage more women to be brave. I’m thankful to be here and share my story,” said Department of Education Danao teacher Edel Mantos on her win against this life hurdle.

Access to healthcare services and information campaigns demonstrates CitySavings’ commitment to elevating the lives of the communities it serves in partnership with organizations that share the same vision and mission as Rafi-Ejacc.