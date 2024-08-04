City Savings helps DepEd in Brigada Eskwela '24

BEFORE the new school year began on July 29, 2024, City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift bank of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) and other community partners for the weeklong Brigada Eskwela from July 22 to 27.

CitySavings participated in the national kick-off at Carmen National High School in Carmen, Cebu, with the theme “Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan.” Vice President and former Education Secretary Sara Duterte expressed her gratitude to the teachers, parents, the local government units, and the private sector for their active support of the Matatag agenda.

Duterte emphasized bayanihan’s importance and the collective effort required to ensure the success of the national schools’ maintenance week.

This year, CitySavings assisted 240 schools nationwide by providing learning and teaching supplies, painting materials, technology equipment, emergency Go bags, and construction materials.

“As bankers and community members, we are committed to the growth and transformation of the communities we serve. We take pride in the positive impact our corporate social responsibility initiatives have on the lives of our teachers, learners, and various stakeholders,” said CitySavings chief executive officer Lorenzo Ocampo.

Brigada Eskwela, which CitySavings has actively supported since 2008, aligns with the bank’s goal to co-create a safe, empowered, and more sustainable teaching and learning environment.