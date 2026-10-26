City seeks up to P80M to fix sports center’s track oval

THE Cebu City Government is seeking between P50 million and P80 million to overhaul the deteriorating track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center, even as questions remain over an earlier P52-million rehabilitation.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the City was asking the Philippine Sports Commission and senators for help while weighing termination of the existing contract.

The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged a P6.9-million discrepancy in the project’s reported accomplishment.

Audit findings

In its 2025 audit report, COA said the City recognized P31.497 million worth of work, or 60.40 percent accomplishment. Auditors put the actual figure at P24.597 million, or 47.17 percent, citing work without technical verification and materials that did not meet specifications.

Corrective work

COA recommended that the city engineer explain why substandard materials were accepted and that the contractor replace them. The City’s audit action plan targets the work for October to December 2026.

Contract and funding

Archival gave no timeline for terminating the contract. He said the work could be done before Sinulog if the contract is ended and funds are secured, but it might have to wait until after the festival.

He also cited reports of accidents at the facility as among the reasons for the planned improvements.

Sinulog venue

The sports center will remain the venue for the Sinulog Grand Showdown on Jan. 17, 2027. Sinulog Foundation Inc. executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella earlier said organizers planned to cover the track with plywood, while floats would use the facility’s concrete pathways.

Archival has yet to announce a final schedule or confirm that the assistance has been secured. / CAV