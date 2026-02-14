City sounds alarm on garbage crisis

The Lapu-Lapu City Government urged the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7 to prioritize a regional solution to the solid waste crisis. The City stressed the need for coordinated, long-term action.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan presented the proposal during the RDC 7 Executive Committee and Advisory Committee Consultation Meeting and Technical Budget Review for Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Proposal of Regional Line Agencies and State Universities and Colleges on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Chan said solid waste management is no longer a local government concern but a regional environmental and public health issue.

“What we need now is deeper unity in vision, planning and long-term action. I respectfully call on all of us to come together, align our priorities and begin shaping a shared framework that reflects our common responsibility,” Chan said.

“This issue calls for both strong local initiatives and strengthened collaboration across the entire province,” she said.

Lapu-Lapu City called on RDC 7 to prioritize projects deemed crucial for “regional mobility, housing security, environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness.”

Environmental and financial risks

Chan raised concerns about the sustainability of waste management in the region, citing increasing waste generation and limited landfill capacity.

Chan identified escalating hauling costs as environmental and financial risks confronting local government units (LGUs).

“Waste management is a shared concern that goes beyond boundaries and reminds us that our communities are connected. This gives us an opportunity to better align our strategies and work toward a more coordinated, province-wide approach,” Chan said.

The City Government urged RDC 7 to consider measures to improve waste management in the region, including establishing a Regional Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility.

The City endorsed conducting a feasibility study on waste-to-energy solutions, developing a shared sanitary landfill and strengthening inter-LGU waste diversion programs.

“How we deal with our waste today will define the environmental health, public safety and quality of life of the next generation,” Chan said. / DPC