City task force created to recover waterway easements

THE Cebu City Government has created a task force to inventory the city’s waterways, identify structures and other obstructions encroaching on their required three-meter easements, and coordinate efforts to restore and protect river systems amid recurring flooding.

Signed by Mayor Nestor Archival on Oct. 21, Executive Order (EO) 117 creates the Cebu City 3-Meter Easement Recovery Task Force under the Office of the City Mayor. It will serve as the City’s coordinating and field-operational arm for protecting waterways and their easements, and will report directly to Archival.

Limits on authority

The task force cannot declare a structure an illegal encroachment based solely on field observations, and it cannot independently remove, demolish or clear structures. Field findings must be validated by the appropriate technical office or agency, and any removal must be carried out only by the office legally authorized to do so, in line with due process.

Structure and members

City Administrator Briccio Joseph Boholst will lead the task force. Its members are Acting Building Official Ann Ruby King; Rune Maquiling of the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team; City Legal Office Officer-in-Charge Eleodoro Diaz IV; and Association of Barangay Councils Cebu City Chapter president Franklyn Ong.

Field operations will cover eight principal waterways. The north sector will cover the Estero Parian, Lahug, Mahiga and Butuanon rivers, while the south sector will cover the Guadalupe, Tagunol, Kinalumsan and Bulacao rivers.

Duties and priorities

The task force will inventory waterways and document structures, fillings, dumping and other obstructions that may have reduced their width or carrying capacity. The Office of the Building Official will examine possible encroachments, while the City Legal Office will advise on legal procedures.

Priority may go to waterways in areas with recurring flooding, reduced carrying capacity, significant encroachments or dense population. Barangays must help identify, monitor and prevent encroachments.

EO 117 also orders a centralized Cebu City Waterway Inventory and Monitoring System to hold maps, field measurements, photographs, identified encroachments, actions taken and case status. The task force must submit periodic progress reports to the mayor.

Legal basis

The order cites the Local Government Code of 1991 and the Water Code of the Philippines, which provides for a three-meter easement along urban riverbanks. The City said obstructed waterways have less capacity to convey stormwater and contribute to flooding.

Funding will come from available city appropriations. The order takes effect upon publication. / CAV