City tightens oversight after COA flags projects

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has tightened project monitoring and planning measures after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged P379.6 million worth of projects that remained unimplemented at the end of 2025.

Misaellee Tejano, secretary to the Mayor, said the City Government has fully activated its Project Monitoring Committee, which meets monthly to track infrastructure projects and identify delays.

During the meetings, the City Engineering Office (CEO) reports on the status of projects, including whether they already have a program of works and estimates (Powe), have undergone bidding, or have proceeded to implementation, Tejano said.

“Of course, immediately after namo nadawat ang COA report and even before pa nigawas ang official report, naa naman gyu’y mga lakang gibuhat ang City Government,” said Tejano, a lawyer.

(Of course, immediately after we received the COA report, and even before the official report was released, the City Government had already taken steps.)

COA reported that only 29 of 61 projects, or 47.54 percent, were ongoing or completed as of Dec. 31, 2025. The audit covered P180.4 million for 32 projects under the 2025 appropriations and P199.2 million for 34 continuing appropriations.

The auditors attributed the backlog mainly to incomplete engineering requirements and procurement documents. For infrastructure projects, 27 worth P141.3 million remained unimplemented, including 14 worth P97 million that were still in the planning, Powe or detailed engineering stages.

COA also cited unprocured equipment and delays in land acquisition and said the projects were not procurement-and-implementation-ready when they were included in the budget.

The City Government has since hired additional engineers and draftsmen to help address the backlog of projects that still lack Powe and other preliminary requirements needed before procurement, Tejano said.

She added that the CEO is continuously monitoring existing projects to determine which are delayed and identify the reasons for the delays.

“We note that we have to really review again unsa man ang mga projects na among fundingan to make sure that they are implementation-ready and they are right away ma-implement gyud dayon,” Tejano said.

(We note that we have to really review again what projects we are funding to make sure that they are implementation-ready and they can be implemented right away.)

For non-infrastructure procurement involving goods and equipment, Tejano said the City Government has directed concerned end-user offices to prepare and submit the necessary purchase requests to ensure that the appropriated funds are utilized.

COA said a similar finding in its 2024 audit involving 32 unimplemented projects worth P83.7 million remained unresolved and was carried over into the 2025 audit. The auditors recommended that the City include only implementation-ready projects in its annual investment program, fast-track delayed projects and consider reprogramming funds for projects that can no longer be implemented. / DPC