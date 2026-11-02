City to barangays: ID unlit roads

ALL 80 barangays in Cebu City have been directed to identify and report poorly lit or unlit streets and public spaces within 10 business days of receiving a City Council resolution aimed at improving public safety and preventing crime.

The Cebu City Council approved the resolution authored by South District Councilor Pablo Labra II, requiring barangay councils to submit an inventory of areas with inadequate lighting, including locations where existing streetlights need repair, replacement or improvement.

Barangays must submit their inventories to the City Council through the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu City Chapter.

The reports must identify poorly lit or unlit streets, roads, alleys, intersections, pedestrian pathways and other public spaces, as well as locations with defective, damaged, insufficient or improperly positioned lighting fixtures.

The City Government will use the inventories to assess lighting deficiencies, identify priority areas and coordinate possible interventions with concerned city offices and agencies.

Public safety concerns

Labra cited public safety and crime prevention as the primary reasons for the measure, emphasizing that adequate street lighting improves visibility and helps motorists, pedestrians and residents identify potential hazards.

The resolution noted that poorly lit streets and public spaces can increase people’s vulnerability to crime and violence, compromise pedestrian safety and discourage the use of public areas at night.

It also emphasized that properly installed and maintained streetlights can help deter criminal activity by improving visibility and making suspicious activities easier to detect and report.

Barangay councils were tasked with identifying areas needing improvements because of their familiarity with local conditions and community safety concerns.

Implementation and funding

The resolution does not provide for the immediate installation, repair or replacement of streetlights.

Any improvements identified through the inventories will remain subject to applicable technical requirements and available funding.

The measure also does not specify a timeline for implementing the necessary improvements after the barangays submit their reports.

It remains unclear which city office will consolidate and evaluate the inventories, how priority areas will be determined and whether funds have already been allocated for the proposed interventions.

The resolution also does not specify penalties or other consequences for barangays that fail to submit their inventories within the prescribed 10-business-day period.

The measure cited Section 16 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which empowers local government units to take measures necessary to promote the general welfare, including public safety.

Copies of the resolution will be furnished to the ABC Cebu City Chapter, all 80 barangay councils, the Office of the Cebu City Mayor and other concerned offices and agencies for appropriate action. / CAV