City to continue selling subsidized P20/kilo rice

CEBU City residents can continue to benefit from the government’s subsidized rice program, while around 60,000 vulnerable families are expected to receive free rice under a separate national government grant, Mayor Nestor Archival announced following his first State of the City Address (Soca).

Archival said the city will sustain the implementation of the “Benteng Bigas Meron (BBM) Na” program in partnership with the national government, clarifying that Cebu City does not shoulder the cost of purchasing the subsidized rice.

Instead, he said, the national government procures the rice, while the city government assists in its distribution to qualified beneficiaries.

“The national government buys the rice. Our role is mainly to help with the packaging and inform qualified beneficiaries when and where they can purchase it,” Archival explained.

He said city personnel have been helping package the rice whenever needed, although national government workers also carry out the task when city manpower is unavailable.

Beneficiaries

Under the program, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, fisherfolk and other qualified beneficiaries are informed through barangays about scheduled distribution dates.

Payments for the subsidized rice are made directly to the Food Terminal Inc., which means the city government does not handle the funds.

Archival highlighted the continuation of the P20 rice initiative during his Soca, describing food security as one of the key pillars of his administration’s Cebu City 2035 development roadmap.

Beyond the subsidized rice program, he also announced that Cebu City will receive P145 million under the Local Government Support Fund from the national government to provide free rice assistance to low-income households. / CAV