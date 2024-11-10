City to demolish mall’s fence in T. Padilla

THE fence erected by a grocery store beside the Kamputhaw River along T. Padilla St. in Cebu City has to be demolished to reclaim a three-meter easement, a city official said.

On Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, Councilor Jerry Guardo, after his ocular inspection of the area, proposed the demolition of a fence surrounding Gaisano Savers Mart adjacent to a creek in Barangay T. Padilla to ensure public safety and prevent flooding.

Guardo explained that the demolition is necessary to restore the three-meter easement along the creek, especially after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completes its flood control project in the area.

In a closer look at the area, the fence made of concrete as the base and top with chain-link fence railings was constructed less than three meters away from the edge of the creek, leaving a tight space or narrow passageway for residents at the back of the business establishment.

The establishment is located a few meters away from the T. Padilla Public Market.

The area is also a flood-prone zone, where occasional flooding occurs in the area at times of heavy downpours.

Guardo was accompanied by Day-as Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas, Aderson Comar, Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (Probe) team head, and City’s Task Force Gubat sa Baha officials.

Representatives from the management of the Gaisano Savers Mart were also present during the inspection.

Esmas alerted Guardo about the potential danger the fence posed to residents, particularly during emergencies like fires, due to the narrow passageway.

Guardo said the mall’s owner and management expressed cooperation in resolving the concern.

“They are very supportive. They are just waiting for the detailed plan and who will shoulder the restoration. So, I talked to the DPWH, since this is their flood control project. The restoration will also be shouldered by the DPWH,” said Guardo.

He added that the DPWH funds for the project are expected to be released by early next year, possibly in February or March, allowing them to proceed with the implementation of the three-meter easement.

Aside from the fence, Guardo said that a residential structure behind the fence will also be affected by the demolition. However, owners of other affected houses have already received compensation from the DPWH. / EHP