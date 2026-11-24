THE Cebu City Government will earn P4 for every cubic meter of groundwater extracted by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) from six public school properties under a 10-year agreement signed on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The agreement allows MCWD to explore, drill, construct and operate production wells and pumping stations within designated portions of the properties to augment Cebu City’s water supply.

The six schools identified as potential well sites are Pardo Elementary School, Basak Elementary School, Punta Princesa Elementary School, Labangon Elementary School, Barrio Luz Elementary School and Talamban Elementary School.

Under the memorandum of agreement (MOA), the City will receive P4 per cubic meter extracted from each well once it becomes operational and supplies water for distribution. This will be MCWD’s sole payment for using the properties, with no guaranteed fixed rental income.

Each site will have a water meter to monitor extraction. The City may assign personnel to jointly read the meters with MCWD monthly.

The City will issue a consolidated billing statement for all operational wells within five days after each month ends. MCWD must pay within 15 days of receiving the statement, with an additional 15-day grace period. Unpaid amounts beyond this period will incur one percent monthly interest.

Water supply

The wells are intended as an interim source to supplement MCWD’s supply, particularly in areas dependent on surface water, amid concerns over the El Niño phenomenon and prolonged drought. Water extracted will be distributed exclusively to MCWD consumers within Cebu City, subject to availability, technical feasibility and operational requirements. The MOA also provides that the City’s water demand will be given preference once a well becomes operational.

However, this does not automatically entitle the City Government, participating schools or other entities to free water or direct service connections. Applications will remain subject to MCWD’s consumer account policies, standard requirements and approved rates.

The wells will serve as a temporary measure while MCWD pursues other potential sources, including desalinated and surface water.

Ownership and responsibilities

The agreement may be renewed for another 10 years upon mutual consent of the City and MCWD.

Ownership of the school properties will remain with the City, while facilities installed by MCWD, including pumps, motors, control panels, pipelines, meters, fences and gates, will remain the water district’s property during the agreement’s effectivity.

Upon expiration or termination of the MOA, the Cebu City School Board will decide whether the improvements should be retained or removed.

If retained, MCWD must transfer ownership to the City without cost and free from liens or other claims, subject to applicable laws and government requirements. If removal is required, MCWD will shoulder the expenses and restore the affected areas, as far as practicable, to their original condition or to a safe and usable condition acceptable to the City.

MCWD will shoulder all costs related to the development, operation and maintenance of the wells, secure its facilities and maintain cleanliness and peace and order in the common areas.

The City will maintain the areas covered by the agreement, provide reasonable access and help coordinate with school officials, the Department of Education (DepEd), barangay officials and other government agencies for the necessary permits and clearances.

Termination

The City may pre-terminate the agreement if MCWD uses the properties for unauthorized purposes or materially violates the MOA and fails to correct the violation within 60 days of receiving written notice.

MCWD, meanwhile, may discontinue operations at a site if a well is found to be technically, legally, environmentally or operationally unviable, produces insufficient water, has poor or contaminated water quality, becomes depleted or is no longer suitable for its water supply system.

If only some wells become unviable, termination will apply only to the affected sites. The agreement will remain in force for locations that continue to be viable and operational.

The MOA was signed by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and MCWD general manager John DX Lapid. The Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd Cebu City was also listed as a conforming party.

The agreement cited City Council Resolution 17-0421-2026, which authorized MCWD to conduct water exploration activities within the identified school properties, and Resolution 1728, which authorized the City’s execution of the agreement. / CAV