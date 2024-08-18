City to enhance PWD ID cards with QR code, facial display

TO FIGHT the proliferation of fake PVC Identification (ID) cards for persons with disabilities (PWDs), Mandaue City is set to implement a new system featuring Quick Response (QR) codes that display the cardholder’s photograph.

Dr. Michael Allan Pielago, head of the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Sat. Aug. 17, 2024, outlined the city’s plans to improve the system, emphasizing that the upgraded IDs will incorporate facial recognition technology and integrate additional programs and services for PWDs.

Pielago noted that this initiative is crucial in preventing the misuse of fake PWD cards, thereby safeguarding genuine beneficiaries from potential fraud.

He mentioned that the city government will be working closely with the Management Information System Office throughout the year to ensure a successful rollout of the enhanced IDs.

Although Pielago confirmed that there have been no reports of fake PWD cards being sold in the city, he stressed the importance of taking preventive measures.

“We plan to have the QR code display the cardholder’s face when scanned, ensuring that the PVC card is genuine,” Pielago said in Cebuano.

According to Pielago, there are two main types of disabilities: the apparent and the non-apparent. Visible disabilities, such as blindness, deafness, or missing a digit or limb, are the easiest to document and typically receive immediate approval for a PWD ID.

For those with non-apparent disabilities, however, a more thorough evaluation is necessary. This careful scrutiny ensures that only those with legitimate conditions receive an ID, as some may falsely claim to have a disability to obtain one. He added that while the current IDs already feature a photo on the front, the additional security measure of a “double identity” check is necessary.

Mandaue City currently has 7,000 registered PWDs who will benefit from the upcoming enhancements.

This initiative follows concerns raised by Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco in May 2024, when he exposed the illegal sale of fake PWD IDs for prices ranging from P2,000 to P4,000 each in which the alleged falsification of PWD identification cards that are being sold to the able-bodied individuals.

The existing PWD ID cards, which lack robust security features, are reportedly easy to replicate.

Under Republic Act 10754, PWDs are entitled to several benefits, including discounts on goods and services, educational assistance, express lanes, and tax deductions for establishments.

PWD ID holders can receive discounts of up to 20 percent on various commodities and services. / CAV