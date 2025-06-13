City to fix faulty, defective hydrants

THE authorities are working to ensure all fire hydrants installed in Cebu City are functional and visible, following their findings of non-functional and defective units.

A recent report by the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on June 3, 2025, exposed the dire state of the city’s fire hydrant network. Out of 226 listed fire hydrants, 52 had low water pressure, 42 were non-functional and 11 faced obstructions.

Only 19 functional hydrants had high water pressure, and a mere 23 were in good condition.

Firefighters have lodged numerous complaints about non-functioning hydrants during emergencies, prompting the CCFO to collate their complaints.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) chairman Ramil Ayuman emphasized the strategic placement of fire hydrants in fire-prone barangays to support the efforts of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and fire brigades.

Ayuman said among their primary goals includes making all fire hydrants fully functional and enhancing their visibility through proper labeling.

Ayuman said the funding for these initiatives will be further discussed by the City Government and MCWD.

Mayor-elect Nestor Archival backs the plan to install water meters on all fire hydrants.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, June 10, Archival said it is important to monitor water usage, as water supplied through hydrants for firefighting is considered non-revenue water for MCWD.

“The point is to know how much water is taken. We need to know the effect of MCWD’s usage,” Archival said.

Ayuman, however, noted a significant discrepancy in records: the BFP lists 226 hydrants, while MCWD records 368. Only 23 of these hydrants currently have water meters.

During the CDRRMC’s meeting on Tuesday, MCWD and BFP agreed to reconcile their data and to submit it before June 26.

The agencies are also planning to pursue legal action against encroachments. / JPS