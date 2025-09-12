City to go after river polluters

A CITY-WIDE crackdown on individuals and establishments polluting the city’s rivers has been launched following the recent inspection of the Cotcot River in Barangay Paril, which revealed extensive pollution.

A resolution sponsored by Cebu City Councilor Alvin Arcilla and passed by the City Council on Sept. 10, 2025, urges the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and barangay councils to investigate, identify, and hold accountable those violating Republic Act 9003, also known as Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000).

The measure came after Arcilla’s team conducted an ocular inspection of the Cotcot River last Saturday, Sept. 6, where they discovered piles of garbage scattered along the riverbanks, floating solid waste, and the presence of human and animal waste, including urine and effluents from nearby piggeries.

Republic Act 9003, which was signed into law in 2000, prohibits the improper disposal of garbage and the pollution of waterways. Sections 48 and 49 of the law outline specific prohibited acts and corresponding penalties, including fines and imprisonment for violators.

Arcilla said these provisions must be strictly enforced if Cebu City is to save its rivers from further degradation.

He emphasized that barangay councils and their Barangay Public Safety Officers should be more proactive in monitoring rivers within their areas of jurisdiction.

The Cotcot River, located in the upland barangay of Paril, has long been a natural resource for residents, who once relied on it for drinking, bathing, and even fishing. However, its current condition has made the river unsafe for any consumption.

Arcilla’s resolution does not stop with the Cotcot River. It covers all rivers and waterways within Cebu City, with the ultimate goal of restoring them to their clean and natural state.

“That this resolution aims to identify polluted rivers and restore them to their clean and natural state, where individuals can once again safely bathe, drink, and rely on the rivers of Cebu City for daily life and sustenance,” the resolution reads.

Under the resolution, copies will be furnished to the Office of the Mayor, Ccenro, and all barangays in Cebu City with jurisdiction over waterways for immediate compliance and action. / CAV