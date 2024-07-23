City to hire more lawyers to document donated lots transfer

The hiring of additional lawyers to form a task force dedicated to documenting the transfer of ownership of several donated lots to Cebu City is being eyed by the local government unit.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, July 22, 2024, said they are still finalizing the composition of the task force.

Garcia said the budget for the salaries of the task force members is still being determined, and he refrained from disclosing the amount allocated for their compensation.

“Pero sagdi lang (But don’t worry). Maybe by next week, I can already give you, should they call it an executive order? Or a memorandum? Outlining kinsa ni silang atong ibutang sa task force (Outlining who will we put in the task force),” said Garcia.

When asked how many lawyers the task force needs, Carlo Vincent Gimena, a lawyer by profession, and head of the City Legal Office (CLO), said in a separate phone interview on Tuesday, that it will depend on the acting mayor.

“Mag-agad ra ko niya kay siya man ang naay authority, but nindot sad g’yud naay makatutok nga mga lawyers nga maka guide g’yud,” said Gimena.

(I will wait for the acting mayor because he has the authority, but it would also be good to have dedicated lawyers who can provide proper guidance.)

Gimena said that while the City already has a panel of lawyers, the lawyers at the CLO are already handling heavy tasks and are swamped with cases and other assignments.

Gimena commended the planned creation of a task force, saying this could help the City government save money.

“Instead of purchasing properties, why not use the properties that are donated? Di pa makagasto ang syudad (the city will not have to spend anymore),” he said.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, in a separate phone interview on Tuesday, said that what opted them to create this task force was when the barangays requested road rehabilitations but were unable to proceed due to a lack of documents, resulting in the delay of project implementation.

“With the task force, the barangays can now have someone to go to when there’s a need to transfer necessary documents of ownership,” said Guardo.

Guardo said the city government must reclaim its property to alleviate traffic congestion.

“This allows us to open new roads, widen constricted roads, and also open diversion roads, that’s the objective,” said Guardo.

Guardo said he probably will be the overseer of the task force since it would relate to the Committee on Infrastructure, which he currently heads.

Guardo said the task force will include representatives from the Office of the City Administrator, City Legal Office, City Planning and Development Office, Land Management Office, City Treasurer’s Office, Department of General Services, City Engineering Office Assessor, Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor and the committee on infrastructure.

In a previous SunStar report, Guardo said that during their implementation of various city plans, they discovered several properties that had been donated to the City but whose ownership has yet to be legally transferred to the City.

These properties, however, have been either used as parking or occupied by illegal settlers. / JPS