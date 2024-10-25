City to procure vehicles for disaster, emergency

AIMING to improve the response time during disaster and emergency, the Cebu City Government will purchase more vehicles amounting to P11.4 million.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, in a resolution approved by the Cebu City Council during the regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, said the new vehicles will augment the existing vehicle to be used by the Quick Response Team

The vehicles to be purchased include 15-seater vans and customized 4x4 pick-up trucks with rescue accessories which cost P6 million and P5.4 million, respectively.

Garganera said as the inventor of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), the agency has only one customized pick-up truck available intended to respond to emergencies, particularly in the mountain barangays.

He explained there is a need for more customized pick-up trucks to improve the agency’s response time.

Garganera said the customized pick-up truck can respond to emergencies, including clearing of debris and fallen trees that block the roads.

Under the rescue accessories, it includes a custom-body, one set of full pull bars, one unit of 12-tons winch, one kit of 4x4 tow bar, one kit of 4x4 snorkel, among others.

It was in 2016 when City procured the existing 4x4 pick-up truck.

Garganera said now is the high time to procure the vehicles, considering the neighboring towns and cities have more than one unit in their inventory.

Kasambagan Barangay Captain and Association of Barangay Councils President Franklyn Ong, during the discussion, urged the proponent to specify in the procurement of the pick-up truck that it must have all-terrain tires to maximize its capabilities, such as climbing steep and unpaved roads, streams, and rivers.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos also urged Garganera to intensify the information dissemination of the emergency hotline numbers down to barangay-level.

In response, Garganera said with the full activation of the 911 emergency next month, the public is assured of immediate response to any emergencies within the city. / EHP