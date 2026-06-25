Cebu City to save P4.2 million every year with new solar streetlights

CEBU City is switching to solar power to light up one of its busiest roads, a move that will save taxpayers millions of pesos. The city government launched the P24.14-million solar street lighting project on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, aimed at cutting energy costs and making streets safer at night.

Lighting Up Governor Cuenco Avenue

With a total investment of P24,139,500, the Department of General Services–Energy Conservation Office is upgrading the streetlights along Governor Cuenco Avenue. The project will cover the entire stretch of the busy road from the Ayala Flyover all the way to the Talamban Barangay Hall.

The city will install 350 solar-powered street light poles. Each pole will stand eight meters high and carry a bright, 18,000-lumen light fixture. To make sure the road is well-lit and safe for drivers and pedestrians, the poles will be placed about 30 meters apart.

The purchase also includes free installation, technical help, and a warranty of at least five years so the lights stay reliable for a long time.

Big savings for taxpayers

Switching to solar energy will drastically cut how much money the local government spends on electricity.

Right now, there are 484 conventional streetlights along Governor Cuenco Avenue. Records from the Department of General Services show that these old lights cost the Cebu City Government more than P4 million every single year just for this one section of the city.

According to Senorita Marie Trece Flores, Cebu City’s designated Energy Conservation Officer, the new solar system will change that. It is expected to save the city about P350,000 every month, which adds up to around P4.2 million a year.

A smarter and greener future

Residents will not have to wait long to see the benefits. Flores said the city could begin seeing those financial savings as early as September 2026, since workers have already finished the initial installations. The entire project is expected to be fully operational within six months.

Aside from saving money, the brighter solar lights will make it much easier for drivers and walkers to see at night, which helps prevent accidents and discourages crime. It also reduces the city's dependence on traditional, expensive electricity.

This solar initiative is part of a bigger plan to bring renewable energy to Cebu City and build infrastructure that protects the environment. Flores noted that the project is a significant step toward building a smarter and greener Cebu City, reflecting the local government’s commitment to sustainable urban development and responsible energy use. (CAV)