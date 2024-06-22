City to send P3M aid to Negros LGUs this week

THE Cebu City government’s P3 million financial assistance for La Castellana and Canlaon City in Negros Island, which were affected by the Kanlaon volcano eruption on June 3, 2024, is expected to reach its beneficiaries this week.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced in a press conference on Thursday, June 20, that he has already instructed the city treasurer’s office, accounting office, and budget office to prepare the cash checks.

“If they can prepare the checks, we will deliver them over the weekend. If not, the following weekend,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that he has contacted the two local government units (LGUs) that will receive the aid, and they have expressed their gratitude.

The Cebu City Council reduced the financial assistance from P7 million to P3 million during their session on June 19, approving P1 million in aid for La Castellana in Negros Occidental and P2 million for Canlaon City in Negros Oriental.

Garcia, who initially promised P7 million in aid for the six affected towns in Negros Island, said that under the law, only those that declared a state of calamity are eligible to receive the cash aid.

Garcia added that only La Castellana and Canlaon City met the criterion for aid, as they are the only local government units (LGUs) that declared a state of calamity.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, who chairs the committee on environment, in a separate interview on Wednesday, June 19, said that the funds will come from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund-Trust Fund 2022.

The allocation is based on reported damages of P11.3 million in La Castellana and P93.5 million in Canlaon City.

Garganera added that the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council decided not to redistribute the remaining funds to other towns, ensuring that the P3 million aid is reserved for the two localities.

He added that other LGUs are expected to provide additional financial assistance.

The Kanlaon volcano eruption sent about 3,000 residents or 891 households in La Castellana to evacuation centers. / AML