City to take legal action to reclaim donated lots

THE Cebu City Government will take legal action to retrieve the lots it donated to the Evangelical Coalition Church of Cebu Inc. and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR) 7, which have remained idle for years.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, said the City will proceed with efforts to retrieve 5.4 hectares of land it donated at Shrine Osmeña in Barangay Kalunasan, citing non-compliance with the donation terms.

“It was no longer used for its purpose,” said Garcia, who also said that the City plans to use the lots for its socialized housing program.

Donation for cemetery

In 2017, during the term of former mayor Tomas Osmeña, the City donated 4.2 hectares of land to the Evangelical Coalition Church of Cebu Inc.

Garcia said that according to the deed of donation, the church had to develop the lot into a cemetery; however, it was not realized.

He said this already constitutes a breach of contract.

The mayor said under the Civil Code of the Philippines, if the purpose of the donation was no longer being used or consummate, then the possession of the property must be returned to the original owner.

“After careful review of the case, I am leaning to file a case…to retrieve the possession of the lot to the City government,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that upon inspection and review of the documents, the title of the donated lot has been transferred to the church’s name, hence the City has to retrieve the title first. A certain Romeo Borado accepted the donation, on behalf of the church.

Garcia added that even if the church decides to construct a cemetery in the area, this will no longer be allowed at present as the zonal classification of the lot is residential and no longer fit for a cemetery.

He added that once retrieved, the lot will be considered as a site for the City’s housing project, citing its premier location and proximity to the center of the city.

Meanwhile, DWUP chief Ronald Anthony “Butch” Librando said there was an attempt before to construct a cemetery in the area; however, it was halted due to the opposition of nearby residents of Beverly Hills Subdivision and the local barangay unit.

Librando said that during initial negotiations with the church, a proposal emerged to allow the church to retain at least one hectare of the 4.2-hectare lot, allowing it to proceed with its plans to build a cemetery.

Instead of a traditional cemetery layout, a columbarium design was suggested to better utilize the limited space.

Librando said the City Government requires lots to be used for housing projects, particularly since the agency has backlogs of beneficiaries of the program starting from those living within the three-meter easement zones of the City’s waterways.

He added that there was already a legal opinion from the City Legal Office stating that the City Government has the right to recover the possession of the lot as there was already a breach of contract.

Donation for wildlife sanctuary

The City Government also plans to recover an adjacent 1.2-hectare parcel previously donated to the DENR 7.

The land was intended to serve as a “wildlife sanctuary,” but it is now deemed unsuitable for that purpose, Councilor Jerry Guardo told SunStar Cebu.

Socialized housing plans

On Oct. 24., Cebu City Task Force Pabahay, chaired by Guardo, made an inspection of the area together with the Cebu City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) and the Division on the Welfare of Urban Poor.

Guardo urged the CPDO to develop a master plan aligned with the proposed socialized housing project.

Guardo suggested consolidating the two lots with another adjacent parcel owned by the City Government into a single site for the socialized housing project, which will be implemented under the Pambansang Pabahay Program.

Guardo said the DENR 7 has no objection to the City’s plan; however, it must be first approved by their central office.

He also said that there will be a possibility of a land swap between the DENR 7 and the City government, offering a city-owned lot in Barangay Guba. / EHP