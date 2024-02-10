City urged to reconvene terminal accreditation body for PUJ, V-hire

TO ADDRESS the regulation and approval of applications for accre­ditation of public utility jeepneys (PUJ) and V-hire terminals within the city, a local legislator has urged the Mayor’s Office to reconvene the Cebu City Terminal Accreditation Committee.

In a resolution, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the committee on environment, said the move stems from the need to ensure the effective coordination, monitoring and evaluation of terminal establishments as mandated by City Ordinance 1958 (CO 1958), which established the Cebu City Terminal Accreditation Committee.

CO 1958 is also known as “An Ordinance Regulating the Establishment of and Operation of Terminals for Public Utility Jeepneys and V-Hire vehicles in the City of Cebu.”

Garganera said the committee was created to oversee the establishment and operation of terminals for PUJs and vans for hire. It plays a crucial role in reviewing and approving applications for the issuance of certificates of accreditation for these terminals.

In a phone interview on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, Garganera said the City is not earning from the illegal terminals.

“As I understand, around Co­vid-19 time, wala naman na atong accreditation committee... so dag­han dinhi sa ato ang illegal nga mga terminals sprout just anywhere and it added to traffic congestion,” Gaganera said.

(As I understand, around Covid-19 time, we no longer had an accreditation committee... so many of our illegal terminals sprouted just anywhere and it added to traffic congestion.)

Garganera said unaccredited terminals face possible closure once the committee is reconvened.

“Kun wala maka-comply, wala ma­ka­sunod sa lagda set forth by that ordinance, pwede na siya masira,” he said.

(If they aren’t able to comply and follow the rule set forth by that ordinance, they can be closed.)

Garganera said since its last meeting in March 2022, the committee has not convened, prompting concerns regarding the regulation and approval of terminal applications.

Asked about the reasons why the committee stopped convening, Garganera said he had no idea.

Garganera also clarified that the resolution does not cover tricycle and motorcycle terminals, but only PUJ and V-hire terminals.