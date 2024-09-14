City vaccinates 40% more cats, dogs

CEBU City recorded a 40 percent increase in pet vaccinations from January to June 2024, compared to the same period of last year.

The City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) attributed the increase to the deputation of barangay personnel as vaccinators.

The City was able to vaccinate a total of 42,672 dogs and cats, marking a substantial rise from the 29,843 pets vaccinated during the same period in 2023.

In a letter submitted to the Cebu City Council, Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the DVMF, said the department has been conducting an information education campaign on the ill effects of rabies and how to become responsible pet owners.

The department also involved the 80 barangays of Cebu City in conducting a series of training for vaccinators, which included vaccination of pets.

She added that the barangays were also issued with deputation orders to issue citation tickets to violators of the animal welfare ordinance.

Aside from the ordinance, Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act, protects and promotes the welfare of all animals in the Philippines by supervising and regulating the establishment and operations of all facilities utilized for breeding, maintaining, keeping, treating, or training all animals either as objects of trade or as household pets.

According to Utlang, these measures were in response to the resolution made by Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, which urged the DVMF to take preventive measures to reduce dog bite incidents and promote responsible pet ownership by conducting public education on rabies prevention.

On Sept. 28, in line with the World Rabies Day celebration, the DVMF provided free anti-rabies vaccinations administered by trained barangay vaccinators and an information education campaign on the ill effects of rabies, particularly targeting elementary students.

These include Bulacao Community School, Basak Community School, Lahug Elementary School, Guadalupe Elementary School, City Central Elementary School, Oprra Elementary School, Quiot Elementary School, and UP Highschool in Barangay Lahug. / JPS