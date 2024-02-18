City vows legal aid for Hipodromo residents

AS HIPODROMO residents found themselves confronting demolition on Valentine’s Day, the City Government has pledged to assist residents in filing a case against demolition personnel.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, a court sheriff executed a demolition order, instructing residents near the entrance road of Barangay Hipodromo to vacate the lot, as it is owned by Aznar Basque Properties Inc.

The writ of demolition was signed by Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 17 Judge Anacleto Debalucos.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, police, demolition personnel, and court sheriff Erwin Bureros met with barangay officials to inform them of the impending demolition. The court order listed 145 families to vacate the area designated as Lot A-1-B.

The writ ordered the residents “to demolish or remove all improvements or objects erected or placed” on the lot.

Ena Figuera, a resident in the area since 1955, expressed her dismay, saying her house was demolished even if her family’s name was not listed in the court order.

Figuera said the lawyers she had consulted told her not to worry since names that are not listed in the court order will not have their houses demolished. However, before the demolition began, the sheriff insisted otherwise.

Some residents attempted to halt the demolition by barricading the entrances to their homes, while others chose to vacate the area voluntarily.

Bureros said the demolition would cease if they received a court order instructing them to do so.

He said all houses included in the lot are subject to demolition.

Hipodromo Barangay Captain Ruperto Bacolod requested the court sheriff to halt the demolition to allow for clarification and assessment of which structures were to be demolished, as residents not listed in the court order had their houses demolished.

During the demolition, tensions ran high as staff from the Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) also requested the sheriff to stop the demolition.

Tefolilo Rosaroso, DWUP executive assistant, said they were informed late about the demolition.

Rosaroso said the court sheriff’s lack of coordination may have prevented DWUP from acting promptly to assist the residents.

Residents’ sentiments

Residents who lost their homes were saddened as the demolition occurred on Valentine’s Day.

Ema Nieva, president of the residents’ association, who also called for the demolition to stop, appealed to the government for help in providing justice and assistance to the residents.

“Karon na Valentine’s Day, gibuak among kasingkasing (This Valentine’s Day, our hearts were broken),” said Nieva.

Cebu City’s legal response

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Cebu City Legal Officer Carlo Vincent Gimena said the City will help the barangay and its residents in filing a case against the sheriff and other personnel involved in the demolition.

He said there will definitely be legal repercussions.

Gimena and City Administrator Collin Rosell also discovered that the sheriff and demolition personnel did not coordinate with the Cebu City Traffic Office, and there was no traffic plan during the demolition.

Gemina pointed out that there should have been markings indicating which houses were slated for demolition.

However, the demolition team proceeded without placing any markings.

Gemina also added that there should have been a pre-demolition conference between the involved parties and the City Government so that there would be proper relocation for displaced residents or financial assistance to be provided by the plaintiff.

Sheriff response

Bureros said he was just following a court order that all houses included in Lot A-1-B are to be demolished.

He also did not deny claims of non-coordination with the city, saying they could proceed with the demolition as the documents were complete.

Bureros said he is ready to face any legal action from the residents or City Government.