CITYLAND Development Corp. has announced the turnover of its latest project — Pioneer Heights 1, a 24-story office, commercial and residential condominium located along Pioneer St., Barangay Buayang Bato, Mandaluyong City.

Its amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, multi-purpose/event area, viewing deck, and 24-hour association security.

The project offers residential units in studio, studio deluxe, one-bedroom deluxe, three-bedroom, commercial and office units.