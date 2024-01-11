CitySavings cleans coasts, plants trees

CITY Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift arm of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), integrates a sustainability-driven approach into its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives by spearheading coastal clean-up, mangrove and tree planting initiatives focused on the conservation of coastal and marine life and the fight against climate change.

To reinforce its commitment to environmental protection, CitySavings participated in the International Coastal Clean-Up held on Sept. 16, 2023. The bank employees and volunteers collected around 50 kilograms of debris from the coastal areas of Lemery, Batangas, and Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Lemery, known for its thriving fishing grounds and coastal resorts, underwent a vital cleanup to eliminate waste threatening its vibrant ecosystem. In Pagadian City, the focus was on protecting the Dumanquillas Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape, essential for preserving flagship species like the rabbit fish or kitong.

The coastal clean-up initiative brought together employees, volunteers, and local communities, fostering a collaborative spirit to eliminate waste and debris from coastal areas.

These collective efforts are pivotal in preserving the environment’s natural beauty and ensuring its long-term health.

Planting trees

To further advance its contributions to sustainability, CitySavings rolled out two Project SustainabiliTree Programs in Medellin, Cebu, and in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte. Collaborating with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and the 4th Marine Brigade, CitySavings facilitated the planting of 1,000 mangrove trees in Medellin and 500 Narra and Agoo trees in Pasuquin, respectively. Project SustainabiliTree stands as a visionary initiative aimed at battling deforestation, amplifying carbon sequestration, and nurturing green spaces within communities.

The mangroves planted in Medellin, Cebu, serve to expand nesting grounds for diverse bird species within the municipality, enriching its already thriving ecosystem. Similarly, the tree-growing initiative in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, plays a crucial role in reinstating the protective shield of the watershed in Vintar and Banban, Bangui. This effort effectively minimizes erosion while concurrently boosting water yield for the neighboring communities.

UNSDG

City Savings Bank’s sustainability initiatives seamlessly align with multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Coastal Clean-Up efforts address SDG 14: Life Below Water, combating marine pollution and promoting sustainable fisheries.

These initiatives support SDG 15: Life on Land, mitigating land-based pollution and preserving terrestrial ecosystems.

Project SustainabiliTree contributes to SDG 13: Climate Action through carbon sequestration and local community resilience, while also aligning with SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities by enhancing green spaces in urban areas for more sustainable and vibrant cities.