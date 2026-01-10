Civic group rejects new Capitol TF-Elcac

BAYAN Central Visayas has criticized the creation of the Cebu Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-Elcac) under Executive Order (EO) 61, Series of 2025, issued by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, saying the move promotes militarized solutions that will not address poverty and the root causes of social problems in the province.

The statement was issued by Bayan Central Visayas chairman Jaime Paglinawan on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. He said Cebu’s crisis is not a security issue but one driven by hunger, unemployment, rising prices, unsafe workplaces, lack of affordable housing, weak health services and worsening environmental destruction.

Bayan said forming another TF-Elcac would divert public funds away from basic services and mirror the much-criticized National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), which has drawn scrutiny over its multibillion-peso budget allocation.

The group cited warnings from Catholic institutions such as Caritas Philippines and the Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace, which have said TF-Elcac funds are being used as instruments of patronage rather than as rights-based social assistance.

Harmful to peace-building

Bayan also referenced the February 2024 recommendation of United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan, who called for the abolition of the NTF-Elcac, describing it as outdated and harmful to genuine peace-building.

According to the group, localizing the Elcac system through a provincial task force legitimizes surveillance, harassment and intimidation by labeling individuals and organizations as communist sympathizers.

Bayan further linked its opposition to workplace and environmental safety concerns, citing the collapse of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City on Thursday, Jan. 8, that trapped workers and resulted in fatalities.

While the landfill is under city jurisdiction, the group said similar unsafe working conditions persist across the province.

Calling on Baricuatro to reverse her decision, Bayan urged the Provincial Government to revoke EO 61 and instead focus on environmental protection, workers’ safety, regulation of destructive industries and increased investment in healthcare, housing, education and decent jobs.

Mandate

The PTF-Elcac brings together security forces, civilian agencies and civil society to coordinate anti-insurgency efforts in the province.

The EO took effect in December and applies to conflict-affected and conflict-vulnerable municipalities, barangays, and rural communities across Cebu.

Under the order, Baricuatro will serve as chairperson, with Vice Gov. Glenn Soco as vice chairman. Members include provincial offices, National Government agencies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and selected civil society and faith-based organizations.

The PTF-Elcac is mandated to draw up a provincial peace and order framework, ensure inter-agency coordination in conflict areas and link security operations with basic services, livelihood, infrastructure and reintegration programs for former rebels.

The Provincial Information Office was designated as the task force secretariat, assisted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Cebu, while the governor’s executive assistant for Elcac was named executive director.

Funding for the task force’s operations will be charged to the Office of the Governor’s Peace and Order and Public Safety budget for Elcac and poverty-reduction programs. / CDF