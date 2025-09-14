Civil groups in Cebu demand jail time, accountability in flood control issue

CEBU-BASED civil society groups pressed for accountability and jail time against government officials allegedly involved in corruption, particularly in public infrastructure projects, during a protest at Plaza Independencia on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

About 100 members of the coalition “Payong-batok Korupsyon” or Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon Batok sa Korapsyon staged an indignation rally, denouncing what they called the misuse of public funds, overpricing, and the proliferation of “ghost” or substandard projects.

Akbayan Party-list Representative Christina Oganiza said corruption has deepened poverty in the country, leaving many Filipinos “hungry and uneducated.”

“Kinahanglan dili selective lang ang atong accountability but also tanang government officials involved sa korupsyon,” Oganiza said.

Sanlakas leader Teody Navea recalled the current flood-control controversy to the pork barrel scam or the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scandal of 2013.

That case implicated businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles and led to the indictment of high-ranking lawmakers, including then-senators Jinggoy Estrada and Bong Revilla.

“Sauna millions ang gikawat sa kaban sa gobyerno, pero karon kay billions na,” Navea said, pointing to alleged collusion from senators and congressmen down to officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and private contractors.

Senator Estrada along with Senator Joel Villanueva has been implicated in the recent anomaly after being identified by a DPWH official that has benefitted from the flood-control project.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co have been linked the controvery.

Navea also urged dismantling political dynasties, which he said perpetuate corruption, in favor of “a government for the people.”

Meanwhile, Jaime Paglinawan of Bayan Muna criticized the narrative that blames flooding on informal settler families living along riverbanks.

However, Paglinawan shifted the blame to government officials and contractors that have benefitted from millions of flood control project contract but the public suffered severe flooding due to substandard or ghost projects.

Last month’s collapsed riprap in Cebu and Mandaue City after heavy rains was evidence of poor construction and corruption.

Edward Ligas, Payong convenor, welcomed the creation of an Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), created to investigate corruption in flood control projects over the past decade, citing their proven competence and integrity.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed former DPWH secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV and Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo as the two commission members.

Ligas, however, doubt that Singson can perform the job.

The coalition vowed to hold more demonstrations in Cebu and called on the Office of the Ombudsman and Commission on Audit to pursue independent investigations. (EHP)