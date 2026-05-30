CJs gain storytelling insights

NEARLY 50 aspiring journalists joined the Feature Writing session of SunStar’s Junior Journo program on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at SM Seaside City Cebu, gaining valuable insights into the art and craft of feature writing and a deeper understanding of the key elements that make compelling human-interest stories.

Jewil Tabiolo, SunStar Cebu’s Lifestyle editor, shared the different elements of feature writing from the understanding of contextual storytelling to structural development in feature profiles.

The writing workshop focused on drafting the nut graph, creating observational hooks, and exploring new storytelling formats beyond traditional news or broadcasting.

Tabiolo guided the participants through draft reviews and individual feedback sessions to show that there is always room for improvement in every piece.

Uriel Brice D. Aguilar of Cebu City National Science High School said the nut graph is essential for giving context to what the story will be about and what readers can expect.

He shared that without a nut graph, readers might get confused or misled, noting that the discussion helped him establish a clear structure for his article.

Keizha Auz P. Apa of the Science and Technology Education Center shared that she joined the session to experience a new form of journalism outside of her background in radio broadcasting.

She reflected that checking the drafts during the workshop allowed her to explore the budding components of a feature story while embracing room for improvement.

Mezy Gale Muñez of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu shared her thought process in writing a descriptive lead in Filipino.

She noted that she focused on adding visual elements, such as describing the sun-worn skin of everyday workers, to bring real-world details into her opening paragraphs.

Pavy Reese C. Carino, also of Cebu City National Science High School, emphasized the use of vivid descriptions when crafting a lead in Filipino.

Carino utilized observational details, focusing on the distinct appearance of elderly street workers under the sun, to establish a strong visual hook for the readers. (Irish F. Sevilla / Junior Journo)