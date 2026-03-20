Literacy crisis in Cebu: How disasters and suspensions are hurting students

Frequent class suspensions caused by natural disasters are deepening an education crisis in Cebu. Local officials are now struggling to find a balance between keeping children safe and ensuring they don't fall behind in school.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival recently highlighted how these constant disruptions, which often lead to sudden shifts to online learning, make it difficult for students to keep up with their lessons.

A growing literacy gap

The impact of these disruptions is showing up in the numbers. A January 2026 report from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EdCom 2) revealed that many Grade 3 students across Cebu’s major cities are struggling with basic reading.

The data shows a worrying trend:

* Talisay City: 50.2% of Grade 3 learners face a literacy deficit.

* Cebu City: 46.85% failed to meet reading standards.

* Lapu-Lapu City: 45.64% are struggling.

* Toledo City: 43.83% are below standard.

The report warns that these figures are below national benchmarks and could hurt the region's economy in the long run if the problem isn't fixed.

The dilemma of class suspensions

Mayor Archival acknowledged that deciding whether to cancel school during bad weather is a difficult choice. On one hand, safety is a priority, but on the other, every missed day hurts the students.

“We actually experience a lot of disasters, which results in online classes and class suspensions,” Archival said in an interview on Thursday, March 19, 2026. He noted that he personally does not favor suspending classes because of the complaints that follow from both sides and the impact on learning.

Fighting back with better programs

To fix the decline, the City is working with national agencies and private groups. Programs like "Tara Basa" with the DSWD and support from the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) are being strengthened to help kids catch up.

However, EdCom 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee pointed out that the problem starts even before school. Poor nutrition in early childhood can make it much harder for a child to learn later on.

The path forward

To solve the crisis, EdCom 2 is urging local governments to use their Special Education Funds more effectively. This includes hiring more tutors, expanding preschool education, and improving school feeding programs to ensure students are healthy enough to learn.

The future of Cebu’s students depends on consistent schooling and strong support systems that can withstand the challenges of a changing climate. (CAV)