Class suspension due to extreme heat ‘could delay students’ progress’

SOME students and parents prefer to maintain the current class schedule and setup, arguing that the class suspension could hinder and delay the students' academic progress and will not significantly alter the weather conditions.

Classes in several schools in Cebu City have been suspended as the city grapples with the challenge of ensuring the continuity of education and safeguarding the health and well-being of students and school staff amid the sweltering heat.

While the decision aims to strike a balance between these competing priorities, it has elicited a range of reactions from parents and students.

"Para nako, dili gyud ko mo sugot nga magsuspension kay gamay ra kaayo og oras sa mga bata niya inig uli, more gadgets na. Kung naa ka sa eskwelahan, at least naay mag supervise sa ilaha, tapos mas mahatag nila ang oras sa ilang klase," said Junesya Yta, a parent of two school-aged children.

She also highlighted how implementing the suspension does not change the fact that it is hot everywhere, and they can feel it even in the comfort of their homes.

Concerns about the inference of the modified schedule loom large for many parents and students, who must now navigate the logistical challenges of adjusting to a half-day school format.

There are also apprehensions about the broader implications of the partial suspension on students' academic progress and overall development.

"Okay ra nako nga dili i-fully suspend, kay lain pud kaayo nga magsige ra og online kay ang uban students dili makalearn og online ra permi. Mas prefer nako nga naa gyuy time nga mag face-to-face kay para naay ma learn ang students," said a female Grade 10 student.

She admitted though that she also agreed to the suspension, saying this gives them (students) more time to do their assignments, and she worries about her and other students' well-being brought about by the heat.

Josef Toquero, a senior high school student, disagreed with the implementation of a partial suspension of face-to-face classes, saying this might affect their time and studies in school.

"If I declare ni siya nga from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., maka benefit sad mi ana pero murag ma delay pud ang pag tudlo sa teacher sa students kay naa ra bay subject na sa hapon siya klasehan, tapos mostly eight subjects ra ba, tas dili maigo sa kana ra nga oras," said Toquero.

"Okay ra gyud para nako na mo eskwela lang gyud ni akong elementary student na anak kay mas ganahan ko mas ada silay makat-onan kesa nga mag suspension, madelay na nuon ang klase," said Emma Canasa, a concerned parent.

"As long as dili crowded ug dili kaayu init ang ilang rooms okay ra gyud nako nga dili na lang ang suspension," she added.

Despite these reservations, some parents and students acknowledged the necessity of prioritizing health and safety in the current climate.

"If mahitabo ni siya nga implementation, maka rest gayud ang students gikan sa init na panahon. Tapos mapalayo sad sa possible na epekto sa kainit kay init baya kaayo," said a Grade 9 student.

"Para nako mas okay gyud na wala silay klase. I-whole day nalang ang suspension kay tungod sa kainit kay mao ra man gihapon either ug mag 6 to 11 a.m.sila, igo gihapon sila sa kainit inig udto," said Ma. Joji Mendajaol, a concerned citizen.

She also suggested that putting the students on modular learning is more efficient, as this guarantees their safety and keeps them away from exposure to the heat of the sun.

She referred to the situation during the Covid-19 pandemic, where all students had to adapt to a modified way of learning. She said bringing it back would not harm the situation, as the students went through it once.

Cebu City Government has decided to implement a partial suspension of face-to-face classes as the heat index continues to rise, departing from the complete suspension adopted by other municipalities.

Under this new arrangement, morning classes will proceed as scheduled, while afternoon sessions will be temporarily halted, aiming to mitigate the health risks posed by the scorching temperatures. (Jay Adobo and Joshua Usigan/BIPSU interns)