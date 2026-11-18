CLASSES at all levels of public and private schools in seven Lapu-Lapu City barangays will shift to asynchronous learning on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, while work in some government offices will be suspended for the annual fiesta in honor of Nuestra Señora de Regla.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced the measures under Executive Order 2026-086, citing expected traffic congestion during the religious and socio-cultural activities, particularly the solemn procession.

The affected barangays are Babag, Canjulao, Calawisan, Gun-ob, Looc, Pajo and Poblacion.

Schools outside these barangays may also shift to asynchronous learning at the discretion of their respective management, depending on their exposure to expected traffic congestion.

Chan urged residents to take note of the guidelines and plan their activities and travel accordingly.

Government work

Work in the City Government will be suspended on Friday, except for offices and units providing essential services.

These include the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Traffic Management System (CTMS), Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) Terminal Office, Clean and Green Office, Solid Waste Management Office, Clearing Team Office and Materials Recovery Office.

Personnel of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, Sta. Rosa Community Hospital, City Health Office, Animal Bite Treatment Center, barangay health centers and City Hall marshals are also required to report for duty.

Work suspension in private business establishments and national government agencies will be left to the discretion of their respective management.

Traffic rerouting

Several roads leading to and surrounding the Virgen dela Regla Parish Church will be closed from 4 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21.

The CTMS said affected roads include Mantawe Road, portions of Lopez Jaena St., Ompad Street, Mangubat St., S. Osmeña St. and BM Dimataga St.

Two traffic schemes will be implemented to manage vehicle flow.

Motorists from Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ) 1, Barangay Pusok and Mandaue City heading to the public market, Calawisan, Babag and Cordova, except PUJs and Filcab vehicles, may proceed straight along G.Y. dela Serna St.

Other motorists will be rerouted via Triangue Road and G.Y. dela Serna St. Those coming from Cordova and heading to MEZ 1 and Mandaue City will be directed through S. Osmeña St. and Ceres Road.

Motorists are advised to follow designated routes and traffic enforcers’ instructions to minimize congestion and ensure public safety during the two-day celebration. / DPC