Classes suspended, 241 sea trips cancelled as TS Basyang approaches

CEBU is bracing for Tropical Storm Basyang as the province enters "Blue Alert" status. With Signal No. 2 raised over southern Cebu, officials have moved quickly to suspend classes and halt sea travel to keep residents safe from the intensifying storm.

Schools closed, hospitals on standby

Acting Cebu Governor Glenn Anthony Soco ordered all classes, from preschool to college, suspended Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. The decision aims to keep students off the roads as weather conditions worsen.

At the same time, provincial hospitals have been placed on "Code White." This means medical teams are ready to respond immediately to any emergencies. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) is also moving heavy equipment into place so they can clear roads or provide help as soon as it is needed.

“Kana kay naa naman tay potential threat and hazard nga nabantayan,” said PDRRMO official Col. Dennis Pastor (Ret.). (Since we have monitored a potential threat and hazard.)

Major travel disruptions at the ports

The storm has brought sea travel to a standstill. A total of 241 trips have been cancelled across 26 different ports, including busy hubs like Pier 1, Pier 3, Danao, Hagnaya, and Santa Fe.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has asked all stranded passengers to go back to their homes. Officials clarified that the ports are not allowed to be used as evacuation centers, so it is important for travelers to find a safe place to stay inland.

Storm surge, flood warnings

According to the 5 p.m. advisory from Pagasa, Tropical Storm Basyang is getting stronger as it moves toward Mindanao. Weather specialist Ana Dumdum warned that coastal areas in Cebu and Bohol could face storm surges. Waves could reach as high as two meters (about 6.5 feet) by early Friday morning, Feb. 6.

“Residents must remain vigilant as the storm brings heavy rainfall and strong winds, raising the risk of flooding and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous regions,” Pagasa stated in Weather Advisory No. 26.

These preparations are especially important because Cebu is still officially under a State of Calamity. The province is still recovering from a previous earthquake and the effects of Typhoon Tino from last year.

With the ground already sensitive to landslides and infrastructure still being monitored, residents are urged to stay tuned to the news. Following the instructions of local disaster officers is the best way to stay safe until the storm passes.

Emergency Checklist

1. The "Go-Bag" essentials

If you need to evacuate quickly, have these ready in a waterproof bag:

Water: At least 4 liters per person, per day (3-day supply).

Food: Easy-to-open canned goods, biscuits, and energy bars.

First Aid Kit: Bandages, alcohol, and a 7-day supply of any maintenance medicines.

Lighting: Flashlights with extra batteries (safer than candles during high winds).

Communication: A fully charged phone, power bank, and a battery-operated radio for news.

Whistle: To signal for help if needed.

2. Protecting your home

Secure the Roof: Check for loose G.I. sheets and secure them with wire or heavy weights.

Clear the Drains: Make sure gutters and street drains are free of trash to prevent flooding.

Trim Trees: Cut down branches that are close to your house or power lines.

Flood Guard: Move your electronics, appliances, and furniture to the second floor or a higher platform.

Billboards & Signs: If you own a business, roll down tarpaulins or secure outdoor signs.

3. Vital documents & cash

Waterproof Pouch: Keep birth certificates, land titles, and insurance papers in sealed plastic.

Emergency Cash: Withdraw some cash now, as ATMs and electronic payments often fail during power outages.

4. Special needs

For Babies: Pack extra diapers, formula, and clean bottles.

For Pets: Have a leash, carrier, and a small bag of pet food ready.

For Seniors: Ensure their eyeglasses, walking aids, and medical records are easy to reach.

5. If you live near the coast (Storm surge warning)

Move Early: Do not wait for the waves to rise. If local officials call for a "pre-emptive evacuation," follow them immediately.

Know Your Route: Identify the fastest way to the designated evacuation center or a relative’s house on higher ground.

