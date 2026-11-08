Claudine Barretto, Bea Binene star in horror

Actresses Claudine Barretto and Bea Binene are set to headline Viva Films’ upcoming thriller-horror movie “Morticia.”

The announcement comes following the success of Binene’s Philippine adaptation of the blockbuster film “Pee Mak,” in which she starred alongside Wilbert Ross.

Although Ross will not be part of the cast of “Morticia,” the actor has expressed his support for his onscreen partner.

Binene recently celebrated her 29th birthday on Nov. 4.

Filming for “Morticia” began on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The movie also stars Mark Anthony Fernandez, Nathalie Hart and Maricel Morales.

It is directed by Topel Lee, known for helming horror films “Ouija” and “Sundo.” / TRC