Claudine Barretto hospitalized again

Actress Claudine Barretto has been admitted to the hospital again, prompting concern among her fans.

In a video posted on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, Barretto was seen lying in a hospital bed.

The 47-year-old actress did not disclose details about her condition but asked her fans to pray for her.

Reports circulating online claim that Barretto underwent surgery on her arm, although she has not publicly confirmed the procedure. Among those who visited her at the hospital were her sister, JJ Barretto, and cousin Erika.

In February, Barretto was also hospitalized after suffering an accident during one of her shows. / TRC S