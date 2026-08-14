Claudine Barretto supports Sen. Robin Padilla, Mariel Rodriguez

ACTRESS Claudine Barretto showed her support for married couple Sen. Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez.

This came after Claudine reposted on her Facebook page a publicity material for Mariel from when the actor ran for the Senate in 2022.

Claudine’s only caption was, “True.” In another post, she also shared Mariel’s latest video, again showing her support.

Mariel was criticized over the video in which she discussed her husband’s qualifications one by one.

“When Robin was in Bilibid, his case became closely associated with the issue that RA 8294 addressed — illegal possession of firearms. RA 8294 was enacted in 1997 while he was incarcerated.

“Now, if we use the intelligence that the Lord has given us, who do you think drafted and passed the bill that became RA 8294? Obviously, legislators. That was exactly the point. Robin was not a senator then and I never meant that he literally sat in Congress, authored the bill and voted for its passage,” Mariel said. / TRC S