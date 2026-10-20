Claudine Barretto threatens to sue Cristy Fermin for cyber libel

Actress Claudine Barretto is set to file a cyber libel complaint against showbiz commentator Cristy Fermin and her Showbiz Now Na! co-host Rommel Villamor, also known as Rommel Chika, before the National Bureau of Investigation on Oct. 20.

The development was disclosed by DJ Jhai Ho on GTV’s talk show Kalurks during its live broadcast on Oct. 18.

According to Jhai Ho, Barretto took issue with Fermin’s alleged claims that she has bipolar disorder, is financially supported by her sister Gretchen Barretto and had been hospitalized for cosmetic surgery.

Jhai Ho said Barretto had repeatedly asked Fermin to stop making such remarks, but the commentator allegedly continued, prompting the actress to take legal action.

“She leaves me with no option. I will not back down, even if she begs me,” Jhai Ho quoted Barretto as saying.

Jhai Ho also presented a “Final Demand to Cease and Desist” letter from the actress’ lawyer addressed to Fermin and Villamor.

The letter demands that the two “Cease and desist from further harassing our client, and making untruthful, scandalous and damaging remarks regarding her.”

The document ends with the emphasized phrase, “For your immediate compliance. / TRC