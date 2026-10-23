Claudine files complaint against Cristy Fermin

Claudine Barretto has filed a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against showbiz host Cristy Fermin and her co-host, Rommel Villamor, also known as Rommel Chika.

Accompanied by her lawyer, the actress personally visited the NBI office on Oct. 21 to formally file a cyberlibel complaint against the two.

“That’s the last straw. Since last year, she really hasn’t left me alone. This is the last straw because she really won’t stop,” Claudine told reporters in the capital.

“I’m very hurt. My children are really hurt, and my fans are hurt, too,” she added.

Asked whether she would consider withdrawing the complaint if Cristy apologized, Claudine said no and insisted that she would pursue the case.

“Well, that’s how it is. Everything has consequences. She really wouldn’t stop. Bea Alonzo’s and Sharon Cuneta’s complaints are nothing compared to everything she’s been saying about me and my character,” Claudine said, as quoted by PEP.

Among the issues that angered Claudine were comments concerning her health, personal life and alleged dependence on her sister, Gretchen Barretto. / TRC S