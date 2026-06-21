Clean water project to benefit over 2,000 Badjao residents in Cebu City

The water then passes through a specialized ultra-filtration membrane that removes microscopic sediments, heavy particulates, and larger bacterial contaminants.

It is then processed through an active UV sterilization chamber, which neutralizes viruses and other biological contaminants to ensure the water is microbiologically safe.

Once fully treated, the purified water is stored in large stainless-steel tanks installed on the facility roof for distribution to the community.

The system serves as a centralized water purification network intended to ensure a stable supply of safe drinking water for students, families, and nearby households.

According to JCI Cebu, the project was developed after identifying the Badjao community as one of the areas most in need of assistance.

“Right now, the Badjao community has a lot of problems, and they really need visibility. We need to hear them because there are many concerns in their community,” said Jay Emanuel Alegarbes, project chairperson of JCI Cebu.

Alegarbes said JCI Cebu conducted ocular visits in northern Cebu, southern Cebu and Metro Cebu before selecting Mambaling as the project’s beneficiary.

“We found that the problem on waste management is really heavy here in Mambaling. There are also water sources in the area, so we wanted to provide clean water access to the community,” he said.

A major component of the project is the installation of a water filtration system under Project Hydrate, implemented in partnership with JCI Japan’s Smile by Water program.

According to Kotaro Mizuyama, vice chairperson of JCI Japan’s Smile by Water initiative, the system was specifically designed to address water-related health concerns affecting children and families in the community.

“The kids need clean water for drinking and washing their hands. This is very important because they experience health problems such as stomach illnesses. We want to provide them with clean water that is good for their health and hygiene,” Mizuyama said.

He said Mambaling was selected after JCI Cebu introduced the community and highlighted its need for improved sanitation and access to potable water.

Mizuyama added that the undertaking marks JCI Japan’s first project in Cebu.

The filtration technology, which originated from Japan, was designed to be simple and sustainable.

Community members were trained on how to operate the system and perform basic maintenance to ensure its long-term use.

Beyond providing clean water, JCI Cebu said the initiative aims to create livelihood opportunities through a community-based social enterprise.

“We don’t want this to be just a water purification system. We want it to become a circular economy,” Alegarbes said.

As part of the project, children participated in jewelry-making workshops designed to develop creativity and entrepreneurial skills, while women underwent soap-making training that could eventually generate income for their families.

The soap products will be produced using purified water from the filtration system.

Alegarbes said JCI Cebu has already started coordinating with hotels and restaurants that could serve as potential buyers of the community-produced soap.

“From the purified water, we can make soap. From there, we can create jobs and generate income. The goal is for the community to eventually sustain the project on its own,” he said.

The livelihood component initially targets 20 women from the Badjao community, while the water system is expected to benefit approximately 2,000 individuals.

JCI Cebu will continue monitoring and overseeing the project for a period before gradually transferring management to community members through a shared ownership arrangement.

Alegarbes said the initiative is also intended to provide alternative livelihood opportunities for families who often resort to begging.

“This is one way of showing them that there are opportunities for a better life and that they can become self-reliant,” he said.

For residents, access to water has long been a daily struggle.

Edwina Quailquial, head of the Nano Nagle Learning Center, said many families still do not have water connections in their homes, while the safety of available water sources remains uncertain.

“Our top problem here is diarrhea, especially during the rainy season. This is a huge blessing not only for the children studying in the center but for the entire community,” she said.

Quailquial said the community consists of 525 families, or around 2,009 individuals, all of whom are expected to benefit from the project.

She added that the center’s Women’s Association, the first organized women’s group established in the Badjao community, will help oversee the soap-making initiative and train beneficiaries.

The association was formed to help women develop sustainable sources of income and encourage residents to work collectively rather than individually.

Community members expressed optimism over the project, particularly the installation of the water filtration system.

Arlyn Daomani, president of the community’s livelihood association, described water access as one of the community’s oldest problems.

“The water supply is difficult. Sometimes it doesn’t flow. Sometimes it only comes at night and is gone again by morning,” she said.

Daomani recalled that water-related illnesses frequently occur during the rainy season, making access to safe drinking water even more important.

She also welcomed the soap-making training, saying residents are excited to learn new skills and eventually produce their own products.

“We’re excited because we will be able to make the soap ourselves and learn something new,” she said.

Participants also attended financial literacy sessions on budgeting, saving and money management as part of efforts to strengthen the community’s long-term economic stability.

Organizers said they hope the initiative will improve access to safe water, reduce water-related illnesses, strengthen sanitation and hygiene practices, create sustainable livelihood opportunities, and empower the Badjao community to become more self-reliant in the years ahead. (CAV)