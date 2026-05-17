Cleaner energy gains ground among firms

MORE companies are investing in renewable energy projects to lower operating costs, improve energy security and support sustainability goals — moves that could help ease production expenses and keep consumer prices competitive.

Among the latest firms shifting to cleaner energy is Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc., which has partnered with First Gen Corp. for the construction and long-term operation of a solar power facility at its production plant inside the Cebu Light Industrial Park in Lapu-Lapu City, a 62-hectare economic zone registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

The two companies inaugurated on Thursday, May 14, 2026, a 516-kilowatt-peak solar photovoltaic system installed at the Goldilocks’ commissary, which supplies around 100 stores in Cebu, Bohol, Dumaguete, Masbate and Siquijor.

Goldilocks said the project forms part of its efforts to reduce electricity costs and increase the use of renewable energy in its operations.

“We are pleased to begin this partnership with First Gen to help us achieve our sustainability goals,” said Marilou Plando, Goldilocks head of manufacturing for the Visayas.

“So far, we have started to see tangible results from our ability to generate part of our energy requirements from solar energy,” she added, citing improved power supply stability and security.

Founded in 1966, Goldilocks operates more than 1,000 stores in the Philippines and also has branches in the United States and Canada.

“We are privileged to help empower Goldilocks in generating their own solar power,” said Mark Malabanan, head of solar and commercial business at First Gen.

The project was developed under a solar power purchase agreement signed in November 2025.

Under the deal, First Gen built and installed the rooftop solar facility and will maintain it over the next 10 years, while Goldilocks will pay for the electricity generated at an agreed rate. Ownership of the facility will be transferred to Goldilocks after the contract period.

Malabanan said they installed about 794 solar panels for the project. Since the facility was energized on April 20, it has generated around 110,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Plando said about 30 to 40 percent of the commissary’s power consumption now comes from solar energy, while the remaining supply is sourced from the Mactan Electric Cooperative. The shift has resulted in savings of around 10 percent, she added.

Goldilocks’ production facility in Lapu-Lapu manufactures about 5,000 cakes daily, 10,000 tray products and 2,000 loaves of sliced bread. During peak periods such as Mother’s Day and December, daily cake production rises to around 6,500 to 7,000 pieces.

First Gen has about 1,700 megawatts of renewable energy capacity from hydro, geothermal, solar and wind facilities nationwide. The company also provides energy solutions such as on-site solar systems, energy monitoring and energy audits for businesses. / KOC