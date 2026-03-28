Clear skies today, 40°C heat by May

RESIDENTS of Cebu is expected to enjoy generally fair weather with only a low to moderate chance of isolated rain showers, the weather bureau reported.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Joseph Merlas told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, March 28, 2026, said that fair weather is expected this weekend due to relatively dry winds, with only low to moderate chances of rain.

“Generally fair weather is expected, with a low chance of rain. Any isolated cases (rainfall) that may occur are likely to be brief and not very heavy due to the relatively dry winds,” said Merlas in Cebuano.

Satellite monitoring shows that the region’s winds are relatively dry, limiting rainfall and keeping conditions generally sunny.

Merlas said temperatures across the region are forecasted to range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, with a heat index reaching around 35 degrees Celsius.

While this is within the lower limit of the “extreme caution” level, Merlas said prolonged exposure to sunlight could still lead to dehydration, particularly among children and the elderly.

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise in the coming weeks, with the possibility of reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius during the peak months in May,” said Merlas in Cebuano.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid long hours under direct sunlight despite current conditions being relatively moderate. / DPC