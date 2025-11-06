Clearing operations ongoing on Transcentral Highway

CLEARING operations continue along the Transcentral Highway (TCH) following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, with several sections now fully passable while others remain restricted to one lane or closed due to landslides and fallen utility posts.

According to the latest advisory from the Cebu City Government, road clearing teams are working round-the-clock in coordination with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), and Visayan Electric.

Fully passable sections include kilometer posts KM5+000 to KM8+000, KM9+000 to KM11+000, KM13+000 to KM20+000, and KM21+000 to KM23+500.

However, one-lane traffic remains in portions of KM8+000 to KM9+000, KM11+000 to KM13+000, KM20+000 to KM21+000, and KM26+900 to KM28+000, which is open only to motorcycles due to narrow debris clearance.

Sections between KM23+500 and KM26+900 are still not passable because of landslide debris, while KM23+500 remains closed due to a fallen Visayan Electric (VECO) post.

The stretch between KM28+000 and KM30+000 is also completely impassable.

Authorities are advising motorists to defer non-essential travel beyond KM23+500 while clearing operations and safety inspections continue.

Those who must travel through partially opened portions are reminded to yield to alternating traffic, follow flagmen’s directions, and strictly avoid overtaking.

Motorists are also urged to stay alert for falling rocks, soft shoulders, and ongoing clearing operations, as well as to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and equipped with emergency supplies.

The City Government said updates on road conditions will be released as soon as clearing progresses. (CAV)