CLI acquires 79-hectare Liloan property

LISTED real estate developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is expanding its residential footprint in Cebu with the acquisition of a 78.8-hectare property in Liloan.

The property, secured through joint-venture subsidiary Cebu Homegrown Developers, Inc. (CHDI) with Ixidor Holdings Inc., will be developed into a multi-segment residential estate supported by commercial centers, modern infrastructure and green open spaces.

Located 17.6 kilometers north of Metro Cebu, the project is envisioned as the largest township development in Cebu, offering residents proximity to schools, retail hubs and transport links.

“This acquisition substantially deepens our Cebu footprint and advances our mission to create leading townships in the VisMin region, following the success of the Davao Global Township in Davao City and Manresa Town in Cagayan de Oro City,” CLI chairman and chief Jose R. Soberano III told the local bourse on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. “Together with Ixidor Holdings, we are committed to creating a model Cebuano township that is built for the future.”

The move underscores CLI’s strategy to strengthen its landbank and meet sustained housing demand across the Visayas and Mindanao. The company currently has 127 projects — including residential, mixed-use, hotels, resorts, and townships — across 18 key cities in the region. / KOC