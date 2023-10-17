CLI introduces ‘Run with the Masters’

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI) celebrates its 20th year as a company by staging its first ever running event, “Run with the Masters,” on Nov. 19, 2023 at the Cebu Business Park.

CLI has been a huge patron of sports since the early 2000s. It has supported sports such as basketball and golf, to name a few. CLI’s first ever run features five distances: 20K, 10K, 5K, 3K and 1K.

“Running is a sport for all ages. We run at our own time and pace. We do it for family and friends. It allows us to have a balanced life,” said Jose Franco Soberano, CLI’s director, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We will celebrate 20 years in the industry and we want to share our blessings with our fellow Cebuanos.”

Over a thousand runners have already signed up for the run, mostly in the 20K and 10K distances.

Soberano wants to make their first race a great experience for the runners. That’s why there will be pre- and post-race events.

“We will do it now every year. We want to do this in other areas like Davao, Iloilo and hopefully in Luzon. This is our way of helping others to stay healthy,” said Soberano.

Registration is open for all distances and runners can register online.

Some of the proceeds of the race will be going to CLI’s foundation, which is helping build homes and giving out scholarships for the less privileged.