CLI opens first co-living project

CEBU real estate developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. CLI formally opened its first co-living project along Banilad in Cebu City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The Pad Co-Living is a 7,500-square-meter mixed-use property located inside Banilad High Street. It is CLI’s first co-living space built for students and young professionals looking for communal space and flexible housing options.

Co-living refers to a housing arrangement where individuals or households share living spaces and amenities, typically in a communal setting. In a co-living setup, residents usually have their own private bedrooms or living spaces but share common areas such as kitchens, living rooms and sometimes bathrooms.

Co-living spaces are often designed to foster community and social interaction among residents, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration and shared experiences. This housing model is popular among young professionals, students and individuals seeking a more affordable and socially engaging living arrangement in urban areas.

The Pad Co-Living is a two-tower five-story development that features 256-room accommodation available for long-term dormitory stays and hostel bookings of up to 440 persons. It offers flexible room arrangements for single, double, or multi-sharing occupancy for up to four people.

Monthly rates

Its monthly room rates, depending on room type, range from P15,000 to P25,000 or a per bed rate from P6,250 to P15,000. The Pad also has special rooms with room rates pegged at P30,000 per month good for three to four people or a per bed rate of P7,500 (for a room good for four people) and P10,000 (for a room good for four people).

The Pad offers a minimum lease of three months, and contracts can run up to 12 months. Each room will have its own submeter and monthly readings will be conducted to determine consumption, which will be divided among the room residents.

Amenities include a roof deck lounge, a shared cooking area, 24/7 security and free Wifi to support work-from-home and hybrid work setups. The Pad also has a rooftop restaurant and swimming pool for hostel guests.

The Pad Co-Living is a joint venture between CLI and Sugbo Prime Estate Inc. It will be managed and operated by CLI’s hotel arm- CLI Hotels and Resorts. / KOC