CLI opens heritage-linked Patria de Cebu project

LISTED-DEVELOPER Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) soft-opened Patria de Cebu, a mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Cebu City, ahead of the Sinulog Festival.

Developed in partnership with the Archdiocese of Cebu, the project is located along P. Burgos St. within the city’s heritage district. It has a combined gross floor area of about 21,000 square meters, integrating retail, office and hotel components.

In a disclosure to the local bourse, the company said the redevelopment retained the original structure of the former Patria de Cebu building, blending Filipino-Spanish architectural elements while preserving the site’s historical significance near the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

“Patria de Cebu is our way of honoring Cebu’s rich heritage and the unwavering faith of Cebuanos, while bringing new life to the area,” said Jose Soberano III, chairman and chief executive officer of CLI.

Retail spaces covering about 4,320 square meters have begun operations ahead of the Sinulog festivities, housing supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, wellness services and religious supply stores. Office spaces spanning roughly 4,400 square meters are scheduled to open later this year.

The development will also house Mercure Cebu Downtown, the company’s first international-branded hotel in Cebu’s downtown area. The 182-room property will be operated by Accor and is expected to open by the end of 2026, adding to Cebu Landmasters’ growing hotel portfolio.

Patria de Cebu previously won the Best Mega Mixed-Use Development award at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards in 2021. / KOC