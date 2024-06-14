CLI opens P2B Citadines Bacolod

CEBUANO developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) opens 200-room Citadines Bacolod City, the company’s first hotel outside Cebu City and the largest international hotel in Bacolod.

Operated by The Ascott Limited, the P2 billion Citadines Bacolod City is a project of CCLI Premier Hotels, a joint venture of CLI in partnership with Capitaine Inc. led by Alec Lustre as company president.

CLI told the local bourse on Friday, June 14, 2024, that the tourism sector in the Visayas and Mindanao is on the upswing and that the company stands to benefit from this growth with six more hotels to be launched in the next two years.

“We are expecting our hospitality business to rise as we now have over 1,700 keys in our portfolio. Our hotels are already performing well as of the first quarter of 2024, with a revenue surge of 37 percent year-on-year. The launch of Citadines Bacolod City, in addition to our three operational hotels in Cebu, will reinforce this growth,” said CLI chairman and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.

Citadines Bacolod City features five amenity areas and five food and beverage outlets. It has a business lounge and meeting rooms for conferences.

CLI has three operational hotels in Cebu City, namely Citadines Cebu City with 180 rooms, lyf Cebu City with 159 rooms and The Pad Co-Living with 258 rooms.

The listed company is also set to complete Citadines Paragon Davao with 263 rooms and Radisson Red with 144 rooms by the end of 2024. Construction and development are underway for Sofitel Cebu City, Abaca Resort Mactan, Mercure Cebu Downtown and Magspeak Mountain Resort & Villas. / KOC